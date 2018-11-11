FC Koln win big, post clever social media photo

In the 2. Bundesliga, FC Koln put on a show thanks to a 8-1 thrashing of Dynamo Dresden and had a clever take in their social media after picking up the victory.

At RheinEnergieStadion, Koln scored as early as the third minute thanks to Jhon Cordoba which ultimately set the tone of the match-up.

Cordoba would go again to score six minutes from the start of the second half to complete his brace.

Simon Terodde had a hat-trick as he scored twice inside four minutes and another in the second half to complete the route.

Jonas Hector also had a brace but the goal of the match had to be from Louis Schaub. A beautiful shot from distance, Schaub curled the ball to beat the Dresden keeper and to make it 7-1.

Baris Atik was the lone scorer for the visitors but the headlines all focused on the incredible 8-1 victory.

At the moment, Koln are second in their league, three points behind Hamburger SV and one point ahead of St. Pauli who are third.