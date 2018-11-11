Kylian Mbappe believes Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are still the best, but will not win Ballon d’Or

Paris Saint-Germain and France superstar Kylian Mbappe remains humble as he concedes that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are still a notch ahead of others, but he doesn’t believe they’ll be winning the coveted Ballon d’Or.

The Frenchman has been incredible for the Parisians this year, as he’s helped lead PSG to the top of the Ligue 1 standings and leads the league in goals with 11 so far.

Furthermore, Mbappe’s undoubted highlight is winning the FIFA World Cup. He scored four goals in the tournament and was pivotal in the 4-2 win over Croatia in the final.

He won the Young Player of the tournament and is now considered to win the Ballon d’Or this year as well.

However, speaking to AFP, Mbappe revealed that Messi and Ronaldo are still the best.

“Nobody is doing better at the moment and we can’t say it’s the end of their era because it will only end when somebody else does better than them,” he told reporters.

Messi and Ronaldo have been the only two players to win the Ballon d’Or in the past 10 years but Mbappe has a clear reason why they might not do so in 2018.

He said: “I don’t think one of them will win the Ballon d’Or this year because it was a World Cup year, and the World Cup takes precedence.”

The young star was not short on praising the two, though, as he said no one is better than the two. He said: “But if you take the player in the purest form, there’s nobody better yet. This year they were again the best two.

“Messi finished the best goalscorer in Europe; Ronaldo was the top scorer in the Champions League.”

As for him being the first Frenchman to win it since 1998 when Zinedine Zidane did after their own World Cup win, Mbappe did not mince his words in his desire.

“Frankly, I hope so (win the Ballon d’Or). We achieved something big. It would not be unjust because that is a strong word, but it would be a shame if a Frenchman does not win it.

“We made history and it would be nice to be rewarded.”