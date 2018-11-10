3 reasons why Raphael Varane could win the Ballon d’Or

With the Ballon d’Or just a little under a month away, the stories surrounding it are flowing around in full spin. This year, there is a feeling that someone other than Ronaldo and Messi would win.

If that happens, it will be the first time in 11 years that the duo would miss out on the trophy. And what’s more, according to this exclusive, Luka Modric, Raphael Varane and Kylian Mbappe are leading right now at the halfway line.

While the Croat is the most favourite to win it this year, there are three reasons why Varane could topple him and win it…

#3 About time defenders are recognised

The last time a defender won this award was Fabio Cannavaro for his performances in the year of 2006. The Italian won the World Cup with Italy after putting on some glorious displays.

Since then, no other defender has come close to winning the award even if there were some really good ones in the last 10 years. Varane, right now, is arguably the best defender in the world and also has trophies to show for it.

#2 Modric waning after the World Cup

Luka Modric gave it his all this year. With his inspiring performances in midfield, Real Madrid won the Champions League and Croatia reached the final of the World Cup despite not being favourites.

However, in the process, he may have consumed himself a lot. Croatia had to play 360 minutes in three knock-out games in the World Cup and it seems to have taken a toll on the Croat as he has been very poor since the start of the season.

While Varane has also been erratic since the season began, he as the advantage of…

#1 Winning the World Cup

The common thing between Varane and Modric is that they won the Champions League with Real Madrid last season. The two met as opponents in the final of the World Cup over a month later and it was the Frenchman who came out of it as the winner.

Modric might have won the Golden Ball of the World Cup but the former RC Lens starlet won the World Cup itself. And not only that, but he was also the star – the leader – of the French backline.

The last time a defender won this award, it came off the back of a good World Cup-winning campaign – and Varane has that this year.