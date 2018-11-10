Ballon d’Or 2018: Ronaldo, Messi out of top 3 during halfway mark

With the last few months remaining in 2018, football fans will be eagerly waiting to learn the winner of the coveted Ballon d’Or. However, the supporters might be in for a shock with both Ronaldo and Messi nowhere to be found during the halfway mark in voting.

According to Eric Mamruth, who goes by the Twitter handle @MamruthRFI, the top 3 players in the race for Ballon d’Or are Luka Modric, Raphael Varane, and Kylian Mbappe; with both Ronaldo and Messi so far out of the running.

Luke Modric, who helped Real Madrid win their third successive title while also leading Croatia to the FIFA World Cup Finals, is the favourite to win the award this year. The Croatian is coming on the back of a victory in FIFA’s The Best award, where he pipped Cristiano Ronaldo for the top spot.

[#BallonDor] Selon @xbarretfoot (ex-France Football)

dans @RFIRadioFoot, à la moitié des votes, le trio de tête du Ballon d'Or 2018 serait : 1⃣ Luka Modrić🇭🇷 (Real Madrid)

2⃣ Raphaël Varane🇫🇷 (Real Madrid)

3⃣ Kylian Mbappé🇫🇷 (PSG) pic.twitter.com/eXX5Ten7x2 — Footballogue⭐️⭐️ (@Footballogue) November 10, 2018

Joining him in the top 3 on the midway mark are French duo Raphael Varane and Kylian Mbappe. Both the players enjoyed a stunning season with their respective club sides and ended on an even higher note by winning the World Cup. As a result, the pair was heavily touted to be amongst the favourites to win the coveted prize, something they are achieving till this point in the voting process.