Real Madrid look to sign three players in January

After suffering one of their worst starts, Real Madrid are looking to bring in three new reinforcements during January.

Los Blancos have once again entered the rebuilding phase after new manager Julen Lopetegui was sacked after just 14 games in charge. His successor Santiago Solari has enjoyed a decent start since taking over the hot seat, winning 3 out of his 3 games so far. However, the Madrid hierarchy is still not entirely convinced about Solari’s squad and wants to add at least three new players during the January window, as per Marca.

The three players being touted to join the Galacticos are Inter Milan’s Mauro Icardi, Espanyol’s Mario Hermoso, and Santos’ Rodrygo.

While Real Madrid already have an agreement in place to sign Rodrygo, reports indicate that the Brazilian forward would look to remain with his current club until June 2019, while he continues to develop.

Another player who is on the verge of joining Los Blancos is Mario Hermoso. The defender, who played for Madrid’s youth sides, signed for Espanyol in 2017. However, reports have now emerged that Madrid want to resign the 23-year-old, due to his impressive form.

Yet another South American name linked with the Galacticos is that of Exequiel Palacios. The 20-year-old midfielder currently plays for River Plate but is on the verge of completing his impending move to Madrid. However, as with Rodrygo, the youngster will be allowed to remain with his current club at least until next year.

