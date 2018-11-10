Dani Alves says getting coached by Guardiola is better than sex; Pep gives hilarious response

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola put forth a hilarious response when questioned about Dani Alves’ recent comments, in which the Brazilian had claimed that being coached by the former Barcelona boss was ‘better than sex’.

Alves, in his documentary Take the Ball, Pass the Ball, revealed how life was like working with Pep at Barcelona. Referring to the Catalans’ victory against Chelsea in the 2009 Champions League semi-final, Alves said, “It is because of moments like this that we all love football. The only thing that beats it is sex.”

This statement of Alves’ was then misconstrued and offered to Pep as bait in a press conference. “Dani Alves said that you’re the best ever coach and that his experience of you coaching him was ‘better than sex’. What are your thoughts on that?” To which Pep cheekily retorted, “I prefer the sex – by far.”

Dani Alves and Guardiola won a whopping 14 trophies in Pep’s 4-year tenure at the Camp Nou, and the manager remains a revered figure back in Spain, with a number of players expressing their admiration of his tactics and his ideology.

However, the now Manchester City manager was quick to point out that there are still a few players – one in particular – who did not endorse his methods and with whom he had a huge falling out. Zlatan Ibrahimovic struggled to get into Pep’s good books during his one season at Barcelona, and was quickly shipped off after failing to adapt to life at the Camp Nou.

“I can see a huge list who are on the opposite side, a list where they love me a lot, like Dani. They have another side from Sweden and other places where they don’t like me too much. Normally it happens when people don’t play regularly they are not big fans. We try to convince them – sometimes yes, sometimes no.”