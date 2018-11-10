With as inflated a transfer market as we have at the moment, it is no wonder value of footballers have shot through the roof. The likes of Paul Pogba, Philippe Coutinho and Cristiano Ronaldo have joined clubs on huge transfer fee, but none has topped the money Paris St Germain paid Barcelona to acquire Neymar Jr.

Football has become more than just a game these days. The commercial aspect of the sport means that there is more money in this game than ever before. It is for this reason that the prices of players are exponentially increasing.

When Cristiano Ronaldo was signed by Madrid for €94 million in 2009, a lot of eyebrows were raised and yet, that amount is now a common figure for anyone who can kick the ball properly.

And it all began with Neymar’s sale worth €222 million. But even his record isn’t safe as here are five players who could break that figure in the near future…

5. LIONEL MESSI (Barcelona)

We will start with the least likely name of them all. It is not that Messi isn’t worth that much. He certainly is. After all, he is the best player of this era. However, there are some other issues to look at here.

The Argentine will not be sold by the Catalans and even if they decide to let go of him, it will be when he is in his mid-30s and won’t be worth that much. But if he is to be sold in the next summer window, he could exceed the amount PSG paid for Neymar.

4. MOHAMED SALAH (Liverpool)

He might be going through a rather erratic run at the moment but the fact that the Egyptian scored 44 goals last season skyrocketed his stock.

Only Messi scored more goals than Salah last season, which is why, if he is sold, there is a chance that he could break the £200 million barrier, which is more than the £198 million PSG paid for Neymar.

3. HARRY KANE (Tottenham Hotspur)

Goalscorers grab the biggest amount. This is a fact. And that is why Harry Kane is on this list. The Englishman is a goal machine and given that he is in his mid-20s, he could break Neymar’s record.

Also, the fact that Real Madrid have been linked with him just shoots his price up a notch or two.

2. EDEN HAZARD (Chelsea)

Arguably the best player in the Premier League, Eden Hazard is a dream player for many clubs.

The only lacking he had was his lack of scoring ability but that seems to have been awoken under the tutelage of Sarri. Also, with Madrid being linked, the price could well be over that of Neymar’s.

1. KYLIAN MBAPPE (Paris Saint-Germain)

The teenager is already close to the figure of Neymar. PSG paid around €180 million to acquire his services.

As a result, it would be safe to assume that his next move would be well over the figure that PSG paid for him. And if that happens, it could also be assumed that it would exceed Neymar’s transfer fee.