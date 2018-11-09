It is no secret that modern-day footballers come with chiseled physiques capable of scaring the best of us.

Being a professional player in this day and age means being fit beyond what a layman can ever imagine, and along with being fit, having the strength to shrug off tackles and make some of your own comes in handy as well.

Among some of the fittest footballers in the world today is Cristiano Ronaldo. If you haven’t seen the training regime of the Portuguese star, you’re certainly missing out. Ronaldo has time and again shown his exercise habits off the field, and they are jaw-dropping at the very least.

The hours put in at the gym show whenever CR7 walks onto the pitch, and his muscle mass helps him gain an edge over most of his opponents. There truly isn’t anyone quite as committed to his body as Cristiano Ronaldo.

Or is there? Well, according to one man there is. And his name might surprise you. Jesse Lingard is always one to have a good time, and he sure wasn’t afraid to take the mickey out of Ronaldo on Instagram.

The Englishman posted a cheeky picture online where an image of Ronaldo’s abs are shown next to his own, and the caption reads – “Who did it better”.

The original picture of Ronaldo’s abs comes from his celebration after scoring an absolute stunner against Manchester United in the Champions League this week. The former Real Madrid star hit an unbelievable volley, but his goal was in vain as United ended up winning the game 2-1.

Just like a section of the United fans, Lingard clearly wasn’t impressed by the celebration. His post, albeit in good humor, did mock the 33-year-old. But in all honesty, JLingz’s abs do look pretty impressive.