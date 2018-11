AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 Predicted XI: Singapore vs Indonesia

Singapore open up their AFF Suzuki Cup campaign in a Group B battle against Indonesia at National Stadium.

FOX Sports Asia predicts the teams’ starting XI.

SINGAPORE (4-4-2)

Goalkeeper: Izwan Mahbud

Defenders: Shakir Hamzah, Irfan Fandi, Safuwan Baharudin, Zulqarnaen Suzliman

Midfielders: Hariss Harun, Izzdin Shafiq, Gabriel Quak, Yasir Hanapi

Forwards: Faris Ramli, Ikhsan Fandi



INDONESIA (4-3-3)



Goalkeeper: Andritany Ardhiyasa

Defenders: Putu Gede, Rizky Pora, Hansamu Yama, Fachrudin Aryanto

Midfielders: Evan Dimas, Muhammad Hargianto, Stefano Lilipaly

Forwards: Riko Simanjuntak, Beto, Febri Hariyadi