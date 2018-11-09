Jose Mourinho’s 5 most iconic celebrations

Jose Mourinho’s celebration in front of the Turin crowd in midweek was certainly one for the cameras – here’s taking a look at the 5 of the Portugese’s most iconic celebrations at some of the greatest stadiums in world football.

Touchline sprint at Old Trafford(2004):

“We score at Old Trafford at the last minute. We don’t score we are out, we score we are in.”, said Jose Mourinho in 2015, when asked to justify the sprint down the Old Trafford touchline. Truth be told, he had little to justify as his celebration was but the reaction of a young coach who had achieved a big win over a big team and an equally big manager.

Heading out of the competition on away goals, Porto’s Costinha scored with only 30 seconds of normal time left on the clock to send them into the quarter – finals, knocking Sir Alex’s United out in the process. Mourinho – watching from inside the team dugout, seemingly couldn’t contain himself and ran out all the way towards the corner flag to join his players in the celebrations.

“We were celebrating in the dressing room and suddenly somebody knocks the door, and it was Sir Alex and Gary Neville – the captain and the manager. They told us,’Congratulations. You deserve it and good luck.’, something in our Portugese culture that we are not used to. But it was something that I kept, and during my career I did it a few times when some opponent does something magnificent against my team.

I did it a few times because it was something that I kept. Something from big people, that can make others feel special.”, Mourinho added, looking back at their celebrations in the Old Trafford dressing room and also giving a small glimpse into the beginning of a friendship with Sir Alex Ferguson that still holds to this day.

Finger wag at the Nou Camp(2010):

Mourinho’s history with Barcelona made Inter’s semi-final tie with them all the more theatric and true to their billing, both the legs were blockbuster affairs in their own right. Having beaten Guardiola’s team 3-1 at San Siro, Inter came to the Camp Nou knowing what they had to do in order to make their way to the finals. They stuck to the plan resolutely and even with a man down, Inter progressed to the finals with a 1-0 defeat, something the Portugese later labelled as “the most beautiful defeat of my life.”.

Mourinho’s subsequent celebration brought a fitting end to an epic encounter as he ran on to the Camp Nou pitch he started his coaching career on, wagging his finger and pointing to the skies. With even Barcelona goalkeeper Victor Valdes not able to deter him off, Mourinho continued his celebrations, raising both his hands to the heavens, further joined by members of his staff and player Sulley Muntari – iconic moments that will live long in the memories of everyone who witnessed them.

Celebration with the crowd at Stamford Bridge(2013):

With the Premier League still in it’s early rounds, Manchester City headed to Stamford Bridge as two of the contenders squared up in the capital city. The match looked all but set for 1-1 draw before a dreadful error by Nastasic allowed Fernando Torres to compensate for an earlier miss and score what proved to be the the winner, in injury time. The manager was not to be left behind as he made his way around City bench in classic Mourinho fashion, before jumping in to celebrate with the adoring Chelsea fans seated behind the away dugout, a move later criticized as being carefully rehearsed to rile up the opposition.

He later apologized to the opposition in his post match conference, however, instead pointing the finger at the Chelsea management for giving his son a seat behind the away bench and not the home dugout, insisting he had jumped in solely to celebrate with the boy and did not intend to offend the Manchester City fans or management.

Chest-thump at Anfield as Gerrard slips(2014):

In a match best remembered for Steven Gerrard’s infamous slip that ended up costing Liverpool the Premier League title, Jose Mourinho added an extra dash of drama.

With three games of the season to play, Chelsea were 5 points behind leaders Liverpool. The Blues set up perfectly to frustrate Liverpool and the move paid dividends as Gerrard slipped in injury time and Demba Ba scored. While Mourinho did not celebrate and stood still at the first time, he could not contain himself any longer when Willian scored to make it 2-0 just two minutes later and catapult Chelsea back into the race.

Mourinho turned right towards the Anfield crowd and spread his arms out wide, with added celebratory cheers to sprinkle even more salt into their wounds. He did not stop at that as he went on to thump the Chelsea crest on his jacket over and again, in a passionate show of love for the badge, or perhaps a well – staged camera stunt. Either way, it was yet another instance of pure showmanship from the former Chelsea boss.

Ear-cupping in Turin(2018):

Although it has been replayed enough times over social media in the past 24 hours, Mourinho’s celebration in front of the Old Lady faithful is nonetheless as iconic as any of his other one’s over the years. With Manchester United completing a remarkable comeback, coming from 1-0 behind to score twice in 3 minutes and seal a memorable 2-1 win away from home, Mourinho was all ears.

Constant goading from the Juventus fans over the two legs, which included personal remarks and threats to his family, coupled with his Inter history made yesterday’s win the perfect stage to give a fitting reply.

As the match came to an end and the player’s celebrated, Mourinho made his way on to the pitch with a smug expression plastered all over his face. He then proceeded to raise his hand to his ears, reminding the crowd he had silenced them just like he did back in his days at the San Siro.

“I didn’t offend anyone at the end, I just made a gesture that I wanted to hear them louder.”, he added even more smugly in his post-match conference, perhaps signalling a return of the brash but charming manager that we all love, and less of the sulk we have seen in the past couple of months.