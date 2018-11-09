If Ronaldo and Messi didn’t exist: 5 players who could have won the Ballon d’Or

Human beings like to live in the world of ‘what ifs’. What if this didn’t happen or what if that didn’t happen. For us football fans, we contemplate on these lines a lot because, after all, this is a game with a small margin of error.

So, the biggest question in this context is the Ballon d’Or. For the last 10 years, no footballer apart from these two have won the award. So what if they didn’t exist? Here are 5 players who would have won it by now then…

#5 Xavi

In the year 2009, Barcelona won six trophies and set the bar so high that it unlikely that any other club could scale it. The chief orchestrator of that epic Barcelona team was Xavi.

And yet, the Spanish midfielder, who also won the World Cup in 2010, doesn’t have the Ballon d’Or to go with his brilliance.

#4 Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann might sound like a broken record trying to prove his own brilliance to the world but the fact is, he might have just nabbed on Ballon d’Or by now had it not been for Ronaldo and Messi.

The Frenchman came closest to winning the award in 2016 but was beaten to it Ronaldo with Messi just ahead of him in the second spot.

#3 Frank Ribery

Another player who repeatedly bemoaned about not winning the award in 2013 was Frank Ribery. The Frenchman won the treble with Bayern in 2013 but Cristiano Ronaldo won the award due to his superior stats.

So, it might not be wrong to think that he would have won the award at least once by now.

#2 Andres Iniesta

If Xavi was the backbone of the all-time great Barcelona team, then Iniesta was the heartbeat of it. The Spaniard, who scored the World Cup-winning goal for Spain in 2010, was at the peak of his power for 5-7 years.

And yet, he has zero Ballon d’Ors to show for it. One can only wonder as to how many times he could have won the award if it weren’t for those two.

#1 Neymar

And the player that would have had at least two Ballon d’Ors by now if the famous duo hadn’t existed is none other than Neymar.

The Brazilian was third in 2015 and 2017 and there are no prizes for guessing which two players were above him in the ranking in those aforementioned years.