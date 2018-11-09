3 times Cristiano Ronaldo lost his cool with journalists  

The very basic nature of human beings is that we are emotional. There is perhaps no human that is bereft of emotions. Yes, the sages are said to have the ability to control their emotional impulses. But what about the rest of us? When it comes to the glamorous world of football, we often expect footballers of the highest calibre to exude the supernatural indifference of a monk.

However, that is most often not the case as footballers are human beings and are prone to letting emotions get the better of them. One such player that has often been susceptible to this is Cristiano Ronaldo and here are 3 times he vented his inferno on journalists…

#3 After record away win at APOEL

Madrid’s biggest win away from home in the Champions League is 6-0 against APOEL Nicosia and it came just last year. After that huge win, Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored twice in that game, took a swipe at the journalists in the mixed zone.

He claimed that his words are always twisted out of proportion, which is why he refused to speak to them after the match.

“I say one thing and you write another,” he fumed. “So why do you want me to speak?”

#2 Loss to Atleti

Atletico Madrid were once the punching bags of Real Madrid. However, Diego Simeone changed all of that to the point that the Blancos now find it difficult to beat the Rojiblancos.

Simeone’s best hour came when his team thrashed their eternal rivals 4-0 and after the match, Ronaldo, who returned from a two-match suspension following a red card, wasn’t happy and snapped at the reporters for asking him about a red card he received a few games prior.

“What do you want me to say? If you were an intelligent journalist you’d asked me questions about today’s game,” he said.

#1 Threw mic in the lake

This was during the Euro 2016 when Cristiano Ronaldo was approached by a journalist following Portugal’s 1-1 draw against Austria. In what seemed like a flabbergasting moment, the Portugal captain took the microphone of a journalist and threw it in a nearby lake.

It was later found out that the reason why the Portuguese superstar did that was due to his long-standing feud with CMTV, the employers of the journalist. Apparently, they had previously covered stories about Ronaldo’s personal life and family and it is something that didn’t go down well with him at all.