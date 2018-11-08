Cristiano Ronaldo blasts Manchester United, says they did nothing to win

Manchester United made a stunning and rather unlikely comeback, reminiscent of the old days, to win against Juventus 2-1 in the Champions League last night.

The game blew wide open in the second half after a stunning goal from former Manchester United player Cristiano Ronaldo, but his volley was cancelled out by a Juan Mata free-kick, and would later account for nothing as an own goal gave United the victory.

And after the game, the frustration was visible on some of the Juventus player faces, not least that of Ronaldo himself. Speaking with Sky Sport Italia, the Portuguese revealed his feelings about the game, and of his former side.

“We dominated the game for 90 minutes, had so many chances, could’ve killed it off three or four times, but we relaxed and were punished,” Ronaldo said.

“Manchester United did nothing to win the game. You can’t even talk about luck, because you have to find your own luck and in this case we just gifted it to them.”

“Now we’ve got to lift our heads, as we played really well and are still top of the group.”

Ronaldo and Juventus do indeed top Group H with nine points, but had a chance of settling things for good in the group had they gone on to win against Manchester United, securing qualification in top spot as a result.

As it stands, however, the Old Lady are not confirmed in the knock-out stages of the Champions League even though they remain firm favourites to emerge as winners of the group.

Ronaldo, in particular, was one of the highlights during both the home and away matches for Juve against United, making an emotional return to Old Trafford in Manchester just fifteen days ago, and scoring a brilliant goal at home against his former side this time out.