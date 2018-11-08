Infantino will demand term ‘corruption’ returns to FIFA code of ethics

FIFA denied a report Gianni Infantino worked to weaken its code of ethics and the president plans to request an amendment in response.

Gianni Infantino will demand the word “corruption” returns to FIFA’s code of ethics after reports claimed the organisation’s president worked to weaken the regulations.

German publication Der Spiegel last week alleged Infantino was in August involved in amendments to the FIFA policy, based on documents it claims to have attained from whistleblowers ‘Football Leaks’.

FIFA said the accusations were an attempt to damage its reputation and undermine the leadership, with the governing body and its president insisting they continue to do all they can to fight corruption.

Criticism came FIFA’s way for removing the term “corruption” from its code of ethics – though it remained in the French version – while also introducing a statute of limitation and defamation clause.

The defence for replacing “bribery and corruption” with just “bribery” in Article 27 was for “reasons of language clarity in the English, Spanish and German versions”.

Infantino now plans to insist the word “corruption” be re-introduced into all versions of FIFA’s code of ethics.

“No one noticed the word appears in the French version,” the FIFA president told Blick.

“You can write this big and bold: I’ll demand at the next [FIFA] Congress that this word be rewritten, because we do not tolerate corruption in FIFA.”