5 star footballers whose stocks have fallen this season

The life cycle, in layman terms, is as follows: birth, growth, boom and recession. The value of a football player is also quite similar to this as it is always proportional to how they perform.

If they play at a good level, their value goes up. If not, it moves in the other direction. And here are 5 players whose stocks have fallen due to their performances so far this season.

#5 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea)

While he might not have been a very highly valued player for some seasons now, someone who was a starter for the France team in their World Cup-winning deserves some credit.

Under Maurizio Sarri, however, Morata seems to be gaining importance as the Frenchman is slowly being cast aside.

#4 Alexis Sanchez (Manchester United)

When he was at Barcelona and Arsenal, his value just up and up. And it only made sense since he was putting in brilliant performances almost every week.

But after moving to the Old Trafford, those performances have become rare and the player himself looks like a shadow of his former self.

#3 Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich)

Bayern Munich are currently struggling in the Bundesliga. The normal thing for them is to have won the league by December but this time, it looks like Dortmund are going to provide stiff competition.

Manuel Neuer, meanwhile, might not have been making mistakes but he is not operating at the superhuman level that he usually is capable of, resulting his stock to fall a little bit.

#2 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

This might be a little bit of a controversial addition to this list. After all, he does have 7 goals from 16 games despite not being the center-forward for his teams in most of the games.

However, the fact is, this is a guy who scored 44 goals last season and was only behind Lionel Messi in terms of most goals scored in all competitions last season. So, it could certainly be claimed that his form – and stock – has dipped.

#1 Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

And the number 1 on this list is World Cup runner-up, World Cup Golden Ball and FIFA Best Player of the Year award winner, Luka Modric. The Croat was absolutely sublime till the final of the World Cup.

But it seems as though playing in three games that went on to extra time at the World Cup has taken a toll on his body, from which he is yet to recover. He hasn’t been at his usual level with the Blancos and that is one of the reasons why the Galacticos have been struggling.