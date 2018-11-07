Alvaro Morata shares picture with his wife, gets hilariously trolled

Despite rediscovering his scoring touch lately, much has been made of Alvaro Morata’s stay with Chelsea. The Spaniard started off last season well but slowly lost form and was the subject of ridicule. However, despite finding himself amongst the goals again this season, the former-Real Madrid man has once again been ‘trolled’ on social media after he posted a picture with his wife.

Morata quelled further doubt regarding his scoring prowess when he netted twice in Chelsea’s 3-1 win over Crystal Palace. The Spaniard scored both his goals from close range to make it 4 goals in his last 4 Premier League matches.

As a result, Morata now has six goals for the season and is second behind Eden Hazard in the list of goalscorers for Chelsea.

However, despite his match-winning display over the weekend, fans have still found a way to make fun of Morata; this time by targetting a picture of him and his wife.

Morata shared a picture with his wife Alice Campello on Instagram, with the couple standing in front of the Eiffel Tower. The picture displays the Spaniard kiss his wife on the nose. Needless to say, people found a way to make it funny.

Morata still missing pic.twitter.com/XGMCXvrbkh — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) November 6, 2018

Morata even missed her mouth pic.twitter.com/e6EHyV7SJy — ᴱᴰᴱᴺ (@FutbolEden) November 5, 2018

And just when he thought he had left the ridicule behind.