Thorgan Hazard drops major hint about brother Eden Hazard’s future

A lot has been made of Eden Hazard’s future at Chelsea FC, with the Belgian linked with Real Madrid for what seems like an eternity. However, Eden’s brother Thorgan Hazard has dropped a major hint regarding the future of his brother, claiming that he won’t make the wrong move.

Thorgan Hazard has grown into somewhat of a superstar himself, since leaving Chelsea to sign for German club Borussia Monchengladbach. The second-oldest out of the Hazard brothers, Thorgan has scored 10 goals and provided 4 assists in 12 games so far this season.

However, despite Thorgan’s stunning form, all eyes have remained on his brother Eden, who is once again at the centre of the transfer talks.

Many had backed Eden Hazard to make the move to Real Madrid this season, and with Ronaldo leaving, it seemed inevitable. However, the Belgian decided to stay at Chelsea, to the surprise of many and has now earned the backing of his younger brother.

Thorgan Hazard reveals that a move to another club is not on his brother's mind at the moment. "I know him… He will give everything for Chelsea. He doesn’t want a clash with his club either. If he ever leaves, he will play it correctly." #CFC pic.twitter.com/Eay9KfMHoH — SBOBET (@SBOBET) November 5, 2018

“Eden made the right decision by staying,” Thorgan Hazard told Belgian newspaper HLN, “Chelsea didn’t plan to sell him last summer and now he has had a good start to the season with Maurizio Sarri.

“Real Madrid are going through a complicated moment. They sacked the coach, key players left and now they have to rebuild the team.

“Eden won’t make the wrong move.

“He’ll wait to see what happens at the end of the season.”I know him and he’s not thinking about making this move now,” continued Thorgan.

Nevertheless, the younger Hazard didn’t rule out the possibility of a move completely but insisted that Eden will make the move in the right manner.

“He’ll give everything for Chelsea and doesn’t want to clash with the club. If he does go one day then he’ll do it in the correct way, without problems for the club.”

Thorgan Hazard is not the only Hazard brother who have backed Eden to stay at Chelsea. Earlier this year Kylian Hazard, the third in line amongst the four brothers, also expressed his opinions on his brothers move. Kylian commented on an Instagram post involving a picture of Eden Hazard in a Real Madrid kit with an emoji, displaying a man with his arms crossed.