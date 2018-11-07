Lukaku ruled out of Juventus clash

Having missed the weekend win over Bournemouth, Romelu Lukaku has now been ruled out of the match with Italian champions Juventus.

Romelu Lukaku has been ruled out of Manchester United’s Champions League clash with Juventus on Wednesday.

United head to Turin for the Group H meeting, having been beaten 1-0 at home by Massimiliano Allegri’s side two weeks ago.

Lukaku started that match but was benched for United’s following game, a Premier League win against his former club Everton.

The Belgium striker was not included in Jose Mourinho’s squad for the weekend victory at Bournemouth, the Portuguese revealing that Lukaku sustained a muscle problem in training and needed time to recover.

Jose reveals Romelu Lukaku has not travelled to Turin because he is injured. #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 6, 2018

The 25-year-old failed to take part in training on Tuesday and, speaking at his pre-match media conference, Mourinho confirmed Lukaku will miss the game against the Italian champions.

United return to domestic action at the weekend in the Manchester derby and Mourinho admitted that he was unsure whether Lukaku would be fit for the clash with Pep Guardiola’s league leaders.