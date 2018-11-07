5 potential football superstars at ‘mediocre’ clubs  

The best football players always find themselves in clubs that suit their stature of talent. It is only natural because the biggest clubs will always want the best of talents. And it is precisely because of this that top clubs are labelled as such. However, it is not always the biggest clubs that produce the best players – they almost always make a name at teams which can be categorised as ‘mediocre’.

And here are 5 potential superstars who are plying their trade at such clubs…

#5 Issa Diop (West Ham)

West Ham might not have had the best of starts to the season but that can’t hide the fact that Issa Diop has been one of their most positive outlets.

Such has been his form that the likes of Manchester United and French giants PSG have been credited with an interest for him and might just make an attempt to sign the defender; Just six months after he made a move to the Olympic Stadium.

#4 Leon Bailey (Bayer Leverkusen)

The Bayer Leverkusen star admitted to having rejected some top European clubs before opting to move to the German outfit. It has turned out to be the right decision as Bailey has been getting the necessary playing time in Germany.

The Jamaican winger might not be much among the goals this season but his pace and directness is a sight to behold for the spectators.

#3 Nicolas Pepe (Lille)

It would be safe to admit that after his tremendous start to the season, Pepe is arguably the hottest affordable property in the football fraternity.

The Lille superstar has already scored 9 goals and has assisted five times so far this season. Without a doubt, the winger will be the centre of a transfer battle with several clubs already linked with his signature.

#2 Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

It wouldn’t be wrong to claim that Zaha is the best player plying his trade in a team outside of the top six. The forward’s ability to drive the ball forward is often mesmerising to the eye.

He has already been to Manchester United but couldn’t succeed there. However, there is a very good chance that the Red Devils might go on to regret the decision to let go of him.

#1 Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham)

Perhaps the most talented teenager in the Premier League, Ryan Sessegnon has all the ingredients to be a future great. Blessed with raw pace and technical ability, Sessegnon can play anywhere on the left and has already attracted interest from a number of clubs.

Still only 18, the upper ceiling of the Fulham star is still unknown. Perhaps the sky is the limit for this left-sided wizard.