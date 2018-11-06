In a bizarre and bone-chilling news from Brazil, Sao Paulo footballer Daniel Correa was found dead in the bushes in the city of Sao Jose dos Pinhais after he allegedly raping his friend’s wife.

The genitals of the midfielder were cut off and his throat had been slit, and he was left to rot in the bushes in the city. Once the body was discovered, an inquiry was ordered and the details of the murder became clear.

Correa apparently was a friend of Edson Brittes Junior and his wife Cristiana, and was invited to the 18th birthday party of the couple’s daughter Allana.

The party continued into the wee hours of the morning and that is when the incident allegedly took place. Photos recovered from the WhatsApp messages sent by Correa to friends reveal him making faces while a woman sleeps next to him.

After the police arrested Edson Brittes after he confessed to the murder, he revealed that he had killed Correa in a fit of rage after finding the Brazilian raping his wife.

A few others have also been arrested in connection with the crime, and further details of the incident are being released as and when they are found out by the police.

In one of the messages that was sent from Correa’s phone to his friend, further information of the night’s events has been revealed.

“I can sleep here. There are several women sleeping all over the house,” the message read.

Another message read “I’m going to eat the birthday girl’s mum…and the dad is here.”

Shortly afterwards, the crime was committed and the body of Correa was dumped in the bushes. Police say that there were accomplices who helped in getting rid of the body and perhaps even in the murder itself.

Correa was on loan at Sao Bento from his parent club Sao Paulo.