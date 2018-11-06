There isn’t anyone better than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in world football at the moment. The duo have ruled the roost for over ten years now, and don’t look like letting up any time soon.

But as good as they are, age isn’t on the side of either Messi or Ronaldo, and scope for a new face as the winner of the coveted Ballon D’Or award doesn’t look far away.

And if Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti is to be believed, he knows who the heirs are to the throne of Messi and Ronaldo.

The Italian has mentioned to Telefoot that he thinks Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe are the next in contention to be called best in the world.

“I think that Mbappe and Neymar can be the successors of Ronaldo and Messi,” Ancelotti remarked.

He further went on to heap praise on French sensation Mbappe, by claiming that he will win the best individual player in the world, either this year or in years to come.

“He is a credible candidate to take the place of these champions [Ronaldo and Messi] who win all the trophies.”

“If he [Mbappe] does not win the Ballon d’Or this year, he will win it in the coming years without any problem. All teams dream of having him.”

And Ancelotti isn’t too far off from the truth either. Mbappe is the hottest property in Europe at the moment, and since winning the World Cup with France in Russia earlier this year, his stock has only grown.

Napoli play Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) next in the Champions League and Ancelotti is already wary of what the attacking unit of the Parisians bring to the table.

Having coached the likes of AC Milan, Real Madrid and indeed PSG themselves, the Italian manager knows a thing or two about man management, so we wouldn’t doubt his assessment about the future of world football.