No two players have dominated a sport like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have. At one stage in time, it looked as though the Portuguese was falling far behind his Argentine counterpart, who was, at the time, on a Ballon d’Or winning streak.

However, the former Manchester United star then picked up his game and not only fought back hard. In fact, Messi is behind Ronaldo in some aspects and here are such records…

#5 Consecutive Champions League top scorer



This is one of those Ronaldo records that Messi can never break. The Juventus star has been the top scorer in the Champions League in each of the last six seasons.

Messi might have won the accolade five times himself but Ronaldo is the king when it comes to consistency in scoring.

#4 Champions League top scorer

Wow. Ronaldo has scored more #ucl goals than 113 of the 135 teams that have played the competition. More stats: https://t.co/rdLAylWK0m pic.twitter.com/Ky1pJ4Homw — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) May 3, 2017

This is basically an extension of the previous point. Since Ronaldo has been dominating the Champions League more than any other player, it is only natural that he is the competitions highest-ever scorer.

With 121 goals, he is 16 goals behind Messi and while the Argentina captain is also in great scoring form, Ronaldo also doesn’t look like he is going to stop any time soon.

#3 50 or more goals for six seasons in a row

🇵🇹 @Cristiano Ronaldo in all competitions: 📅 2017/18: 50 ⚽️

📅 2016/17: 56 ⚽️

📅 2015/16: 57 ⚽️

📅 2014/15: 66 ⚽️

📅 2013/14: 62 ⚽️

📅 2012/13: 59 ⚽️

📅 2011/12: 69 ⚽️

📅 2010/11: 56 ⚽️ 😳 50+ goals in each of the last 8 seasons. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/bhfxjivpec — SPORF (@Sporf) May 19, 2018



From 2010 to 2016, six seasons went by and in all of those seasons, the Portugal captain managed to score 50 or more goals – making it a record possessed by him alone.

Messi, meanwhile, will need to score 50 or more from this season for the next five seasons after to equal Ronaldo’s record as the Argentine managed to score 50 or more consecutively thrice.

#2 La Liga scoring ratio

Real Madrid confirm Ronaldo is to join Juventus. End of an era. Record at Real:

451 goals

2 x La Liga

2 x Copa del Rey

3 x Club World Cup

4 x Champions League What odds on a Juve v Real UCL final next season? — Richard Conway (@richard_conway) July 10, 2018

Ronaldo has left La Liga and has done so with a scoring ratio of 1.06 goals-per-game. He scored 311 goals for Madrid in just 292 La Liga games.

On the other hand, the great Argentina superstar is currently on 390 goals from 427 games in the league and as great as he might be, it is quite impossible for even him to better Ronaldo here.

#1 International trophy

All of the records that Ronaldo holds over Messi becomes pale when this aspect of their respective careers is brought into the light. The Argentine has failed to win a major trophy with Argentina.

And the Portuguese? He won the Euros with Portugal in 2016. Messi could still win the Copa America but the chances of it look less likely.