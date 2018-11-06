Pep Guardiola reveals who takes the best corners in the Premier League

On Sunday, November 4, Manchester City defeated Southampton by 6-1, further strengthening their position at the top of the table. Post-match, however, City manager Pep Guardiola lamented their habit of conceding too many corners and revealed, who he believed, was the best corner kick taker in the league- Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City were at their ruthless best when they took on Southampton on Sunday. The Premier League champions netted six past the hapless Saints, who despite getting a goal back, were spectators for much of the match.

However, the Spaniard still believed his side wasn’t stable enough and lacked in a few departments; especially conceding too many corners. A factor which could’ve hurt them, especially with James Ward-Prowse on set-piece duty.

“We played with the ball so good but not without the ball. We were not stable behind. We concede a lot of corner kicks and with the best taker in the league [James Ward-Prowse] like Southampton had,” said Guardiola.

The Spaniard further lamented City allowing Southampton too much possession close to their box, and asked for improvements before their Champions League tie, “We can improve and that is good. I like to have that feeling that we won 6-1 and are top but at the same time we have to improve in many situations to be a more stable team because when we arrive in the next steps of the Champions League when you concede in those situations you are out because the level is higher.”

Guardiola and City will now face Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday, November 7.