Buffon reveals who he prefers between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Himself considered as one of the greatest goalkeepers ever to play the sport, Buffon has become quite the legend of the game. And now the Italian has hinted who he believes is the GOAT between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

After spending eighteen years at Juventus, Gianluigi Buffon finally left the club in order to seek pastures new. The Italian landed in Paris after months of speculation and signed for Paris Saint Germain on a free transfer.

Within a few months of Buffon’s departure, Juventus signed Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid, a player considered by many as the ‘Greatest of all time’. Ronaldo’s capture was a clear indication of the Old Lady going all out in an attempt to win the Champions League.

However, according to Juventus’ ex-custodian, even Ronaldo will not be able to deliver the ultimate prize to the Italian club, as long as his arch-nemesis is in the competition.

“Champions League favourites? You have to say Barcelona because they have the best player in the world,” revealed Buffon in an interview.

This is not the first time that the PSG goalkeeper has sung praises of the Argentine maestro. Buffon said in an earlier interview that he believes Messi to be ‘an alien’ and vindicated his skills to be out of this world.