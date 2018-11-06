Football |

Twitter goes wild as Mohamed Salah’s new statue is revealed

The last twelve months have been memorable for Mohamed Salah for several reasons. The Liverpool winger lit up the Premier League, scored over forty goals, got nominated for various awards, and even made a brief appearance at the world cup. As a result, some people thought it was only fair to honour him with a mini-statue. Here’s what they came up with…

Lifelike, isn’t it?

Soon enough, pictures of this particular sculpture found their way online. And perhaps unsurprisingly, Twitter decided to have some fun with it.

Wolf of Anfield Road

Mohamed ‘Wet Bandit’ Salah

Following in CR7’s footsteps

Like for like

Well…this is new

If you know, you know.

Painful memories

Come on Sergio, we know who paid for this statue.

