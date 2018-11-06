Twitter goes wild as Mohamed Salah’s new statue is revealed

The last twelve months have been memorable for Mohamed Salah for several reasons. The Liverpool winger lit up the Premier League, scored over forty goals, got nominated for various awards, and even made a brief appearance at the world cup. As a result, some people thought it was only fair to honour him with a mini-statue. Here’s what they came up with…

Absolutely love this statue of Mo Salah. Made by someone who's obviously never laid eyes on Mo Salah. pic.twitter.com/uXleQOkTPa — Paddy Power (@paddypower) November 5, 2018

Lifelike, isn’t it?

Soon enough, pictures of this particular sculpture found their way online. And perhaps unsurprisingly, Twitter decided to have some fun with it.

Wolf of Anfield Road

Statue looking more like Jonah Hill than Mohammed Salah 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cbDZlkPyUf — EiF (@EiFSoccer) November 5, 2018

Mohamed ‘Wet Bandit’ Salah

Once you've seen it you can't unsee it. Mo Salah's statue is a dead ringer for Marv. pic.twitter.com/CCNyU1rEzW — Jack (@cr0ssland) November 4, 2018

Following in CR7’s footsteps

A statue has been made of Mo Salah with his iconic celebration… Who did it better? 😂 pic.twitter.com/c6l1jKd4Fa — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) November 4, 2018

Like for like

If Mo Salah statue was a realistic 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KivfpymFo1 — Ashraf (@TitoTito95) November 5, 2018

Well…this is new

If you know, you know.

This new Mo Salah statue sure does look familiar… pic.twitter.com/5FsruJZkTz — Ben Rogers (@BenRogers223) November 5, 2018

Painful memories

Salah after seeing his sculpture pic.twitter.com/2NDCMUCKVf — Jon Snow (@Gujju_Jon) November 5, 2018

Come on Sergio, we know who paid for this statue.