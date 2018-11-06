Not Messi or Higuain, the most successful Argentina striker this season has never been selected for his country yet

If asked who the most prolific Argentine striker is in Europe this season, majority would either have names like Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Mauro Icardi or Gonzalo Higuain as their immediate answer. However, they’re all wrong as Emiliano Sala is the right answer as he lights it up for Nantes in Ligue 1.

As it stands, Sala has 10 goals to his name in Ligue 1 and is only one behind superstar Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain.

Striker Emiliano Sala left @Argentina very young to reach France and become a great figure. Sala has a better goal average than Messi so far this season with @FCNantes. The only player who has more goals than Sala in the Leagues of Europe is Mbappé. pic.twitter.com/gpwSez6ZtV — Argentina Soccer 11 (@ArgSoccer11) November 4, 2018

His exploits have been undermined by the struggles of the club, as Nantes are currently 10th in the league and have also recently sacked and replaced a manager.

Despite all these, Sala has been wrecking havoc and the 28-year-old shows no signs of slowing down.

However, the most surprising of this all is that Sala has never been called up for international duty, with most of the Argentine strikeforce being handled by the aforementioned names.

If Sala is able to continue his impressive form, maybe he’s due a call-up in the future.

