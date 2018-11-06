Cristiano Ronaldo speaks on Wayne Rooney, reveals nickname for former teammate

Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo once formed an incredible partnership in Manchester United and it seemed that the Juventus man has nothing but praises for his former teammate.

Rooney and Cristiano won eight trophies together during their time at Old Trafford, this included four Premier League titles and one UEFA Champions League triumph.

The Portuguese would eventually leave in 2009 but it seems like the two never lost touch with each other.

An interview done by Goalhanger in 2015 was recently re-released and it revealed the relationship between the two stars.

Cristiano had kind words for Rooney, also revealing a nickname he once called him.

“For me the power of Wayne Rooney is his mentality and strength.

“He never stops, he always runs, helps the team. He’s a fantastic team player and he scores goals. He scored important goals, for me he’s fantastic.

“He was the kid of England. Everyone loved him. He is a fantastic boy, fantastic player.

“I used to call him, between me and my mates, the pit bull. I remember when he lost the ball he was so powerful, a strong guy, he shoots unbelievable.”

Cristiano would go on to admit that he would like to have the chance to play with him again.

He continued: “He scored many goals, what can I say? I miss playing with him. The future nobody knows. Maybe we’ll play one day together again.”

So maybe a possible move to the United States’ MLS is in the books?