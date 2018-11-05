Real Madrid willing to offer promising youngster in exchange for Eden Hazard

In the latest transfer news and rumours, Real Madrid may be willing to give up one of their rising stars in Marco Asensio in exchange for Chelsea’s Eden Hazard, Don Balon are reporting.

The report suggests that Madrid are willing to do business with the Blues and are ready to offer up Asensio as a makeweight so that the Hazard deal can be facilitated.

There has been a clear void in the Los Blancos squad since Cristiano Ronaldo decided to move to Juventus, and the Spanish giants have found it difficult to replace the quality of the Portuguese.

In Hazard, Madrid have found what they believe is the ideal replacement, and having failed to land the Belgian in the summer, are willing to have a go again.

Club President Florentino Perez is a huge fan of Hazard and is ready to work a lucrative deal out to bring him to the Spanish capital. Whether the move happens in January continues to be a question in itself, however, as interim Real coach Santiago Solari is a fan of Marco Asensio and would not want to see him leave in the middle of the season.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 2/5