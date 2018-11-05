3 Manchester United rumours that might come true in January

Manchester United might not be at the top of the table right now in the Premier League but when it comes to transfer stories, they are right up there. The Red Devils have been linked with a plethora of players over the last few months and there seems to be no stopping in this regard. Some of the rumours can be discarded as silly but there are some stories that could actually be realized. Here are the 5 strongly-linked players that could actually join in January…

#3 Nathan Ake (AFC Bournemouth)

After his phenomenal performances for Bournemouth so far this season, Nathan Ake has caught the attention of many top clubs in the English Premier League. While a potential return to Chelsea has been talked of, Manchester United are the other club in contention for his signature.

Given that the Red Devils don’t have consistent defenders in their ranks – and that is despite the fact that Victor Lindelof is finding his mojo – the Old Trafford outfit should be on the lookout for defenders.

And Ake, being young and talented, represents great value for money; something the Red Devils preached until recently.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 3/5

#2 Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal)

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey is set to leave the club after talks between him and the Gunners broke down a few weeks ago. As a result, he will become a free agent in the summer and would be allowed to move clubs without the hassle of agreeing on a transfer fee.

Liverpool have been touted with interest in the Welshman and so have Manchester United. Looking at the midfield of the two teams, a case could be made for the Red Devils needing him more than the Merseyside outfit. Moreover, some reports have stated that Jose Mourinho might be willing to send Juan Mata the other way, in order to secure his man; a deal reminiscent of the one which took place last January.

Given Manchester United’s history of signing players from the Gunners, it wouldn’t be shocking if this happens.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 3/5

#1 Kalidou Koulibaly (SSC Napoli)

And finally, the defender of Mourinho’s dreams. Kalidou Koulibaly is the archetypical Mourinho defender, someone who doesn’t leave an inch of the grass uncovered. Strong in the air and physically imposing, he is among the best defenders in his league and indeed, in Europe.

It is, as a result, of little wonder as to why he is wanted by Jose Mourinho. Manchester United are linked with a £75 million move for him and while it might be a bit on the high end, he is totally worth the risk.

Just like how Virgil Van Dijk was.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 2/5