5 shocking transfers that could happen in January

With just a little under two months for the January transfers, clubs are perhaps noting down the little tweaks they need to make here and here. The media outlets, meanwhile, are having a field day as a lot of players are being linked to several clubs.

Some of the rumours might make sense but some are just way off the charts. And even then, we can never say never and here are the five most shocking transfers that could happen in the winter window.

#5 Ander Herrera (Manchester United to Everton)

Ander Herrera was signed by Manchester United from Athletic Club in 2014. Since then, he might not have turned the world upside down with his performance but he has always been loved by the Old Trafford enthusiasts for his diligence.

However, he might be close to the exit door now as he isn’t playing as much he would have liked. And because of this, he might just join Everton, which is quite shocking considering that he still has the ability to play for a top club.

#4 Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona to Liverpool)

The probability of this is highly unlikely, especially after how Dembele ripped apart Real Madrid in the last Clasico encounter, but the general consensus in Spanish tabloids is that the Blaugrana are open to selling him.

And the club that seems to be linked with him frequently is Liverpool. After all, Jurgen Klopp openly admitted to wanting the player should he be in the market. However, there is a feeling that this move could happen only if..

#3 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool to Barcelona)

Mohamed Salah could end up being the latest Liverpool player to join Barcelona. Given that Barcelona went out of their way to sign Philippe Coutinho in the last winter market, something like this can’t be thrown out of the window entirely.

The Egyptian would find it hard to say no to Barcelona and should the Catalans offer Dembele in return, Liverpool might soften their stance for their superstar.

#2 Marco Asensio (Real Madrid to Chelsea)

While Eden Hazard has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, Marco Asensio is the Madrid player linked to Chelsea. The Spaniard is rated very highly but hasn’t lived up to it this season.

In the absence of Ronaldo, this was his season to shine but so far, he hasn’t been able to grab the opportunity. As a result, the Galacticos might be interested in selling him, especially if…

#1 Eden Hazard (Chelsea to Real Madrid)

The Belgian’s desire to play for Real Madrid is not a secret. He himself has said it numerous times but unlike his compatriot Thibaut Courtois, he won’t push for a move.

However, should Madrid be willing to let Asensio go to the other side, the Blues could be enticed to release Hazard as well leading to one of the most expensive transfers in world football.