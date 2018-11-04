Ashley Young shuts down vile Manchester United fan who wishes he was in Leicester helicopter crash

When it comes to being a true ‘gentleman’ in the arena of sports, Ashley Young can’t be too far off from the top spot. The Manchester United full-back is widely considered one of the nicest guys in the United locker room and is held in high regard by players and staff alike. So when an irate Manchester United fan decided to run his mouth about the former Aston Villa man on Twitter, nobody was going to take it lying down. Not even Ashley Young himself.

The since-deleted tweet was posted by ‘@AaronRobertson9′ and was sickening to say the very least. The clearly infuriated fan went on a hate spree against Young in particular and crossed a line he should have never come close to. The tweet read as follows:

“Ashley Young embarrassing, wouldn’t of minded him on the helicopter”. – @AaronRobertson9

The tweet was, of course, in relation to the terrible tragedy that struck Leicester City last weekend, when a helicopter carrying club owner and Chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha crashed in a car park near the stadium. The tweet was also in response to Young’s performance against Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday, where the fan was not impressed with what the defender had to offer.

Ashley Young himself weighed in on the situation and absolutely shut down the fan with an appropriate response.

I can take all the abuse you can throw at me but this is vile and disrespectful. — Ashley Young (@youngy18) November 3, 2018

Young received a tremendous amount of support for his reply from various sections of the footballing fan base, who called out the hater for his insensitive tweet and despicable action. The backlash from social media resulted in the original tweet being deleted since, but Young’s reply continues to exist and stands as a reminder to fans to stay within their limits.

There have been calls for the user to be reported for his tweet, and there is no doubt that any such action must be condemned.