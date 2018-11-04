Fringe duo set to leave Chelsea during January

Two players are set to get off the Chelsea steamroller after coach Maurizio Sarri made it clear that they do not fit into his system. The duo- Danny Drinkwater and Victor Moses- are now likely to leave the London club in January.

Sarri and his ‘new-look’ Chelsea side have taken the Premier League by storm. The Blues have won seven of their opening ten games while drawing the other three. As a result, the Italian has seen his side remain unbeaten so far while occupying the third position on the table. While most of the team is enjoying working under Sarri, there are a couple, who are looking for a move away.

There have been a few players who have not amounted serious game-time under Sarri. Two of those, Drinkwater and Moses, are now set to leave the club after the Italian made it clear that they do not fit into his system.

The former-Napoli coach claimed that the duo has to improve but acknowledged that their ‘characteristics are a little bit different’, than those required to flourish in his system.

“The situation is that Drinkwater for me is not suitable for a midfield with two midfielders. I told him two months ago what I think,” said Sarri on Drinkwater, who joined Chelsea in 2017 from Leicester City.

Regarding his teammate, Victor Moses, the Italian had this to say, “Moses is more suitable for playing like a wing-back than like a winger or a full-back.”

Although the Chelsea coach has kept the door open for the duo, both Drinkwater and Moses are expected to look for opportunities elsewhere.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 5/5