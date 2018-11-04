Former Manchester United coach reveals why Cristiano Ronaldo takes free-kicks in his iconic style

Few would argue that Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest players to ever grace the game. The Portuguese has given us memories that will last a lifetime, and in a short time, has risen to almost legendary status.

While the debate over who is better between him and Lionel Messi is an ongoing one, one thing is clear. The Cristiano Ronaldo brand is at an all-time high, and it doesn’t look like he is willing to let up any time soon.

One of the iconic memories of the Madeira-born superstar, that is bound to live on in our minds for years to come, would have to be his trademark style of taking free-kicks. Ronaldo has mastered the art of shooting a dead-ball with extreme precision, while making it look good all at the same time.

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Spain [World Cup] | Freekick 3-3

And now, former Manchester United coach and a man who worked closely with Ronaldo at Old Trafford, Mike Phelan, has revealed the reason behind the Ronaldo stance and unique free-kick taking technique.

Daily Mail interviewed Sir Alex Ferguson’s right-hand man and found out first hand why the global phenomenon that is Ronaldo takes free-kicks the way he does.

“People used to put the ball down, walk away, run up and hit it. He brought in a more dynamic showmanship”, Phelan said.

“He places the ball down, the concentration level is high, he takes his certain amount of steps back so that his standing foot is in the perfect place to hit the ball in the sweet spot.”

“He is the ultimate showman. He has that slight arrogance. When he pulls those shorts up and shows his thighs, he is saying ‘All eyes on me’ and this is going in,” Phelan added.

“He understands the marketing side of it. The way he struts up and places it; the world is watching him.”

Regardless of the reason, aren’t we all thankful to the Juventus forward for giving us this special memory.