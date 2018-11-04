Out of contract Starting XI: The players who could walk away for free at the end of the season

Just two more months until the next transfer window, and there are some huge names in European football that could walk away from their respective clubs in January, or at the very latest summer 2019.

Take a look at this XI and then scratch your head as to why their clubs are yet to tie them down for longer than their current deals.

David de Gea (Manchester United)



Considered by many to be the best goalkeeper in the world, David de Gea is still in negotiations with Manchester United.

It would take a world record deal to prise him from Old Trafford, and even then any transfer operation would be fraught with difficulty.

But all the while he hasn’t signed a new contract, you can never say never.

Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur)



Jose Mourinho made a huge effort to bring Belgium international, Toby Alderweireld, to United in the summer of 2018, but a deal for him, as with other targets, failed to materialise.

With a contract about to expire and more pressure being put on the board by the Portuguese, there’s some likelihood to the move being resurrected shortly.

Gary Cahill (Chelsea)



At 32, Cahill needs to get the hell out of Chelsea after being pushed down the pecking order some while ago.

Galatasaray have been linked with the centre-back, but whether Turkey presents an attractive enough proposition for him only time will tell.

With a lot left to give in the tank, and out of contract shortly, he’s a bargain for anyone who wants a player with international experience.

Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid)



Unusually, Diego Godin hasn’t penned a new deal at Atletico Madrid despite turning down Manchester United’s advances in the summer.

Keen not to lose their captain, the Rojiblancos have a new contract in place for him… but he still hasn’t signed it, suggesting that, in fact, he’s hedging his bets further and looking for one more big pay day before he hangs up his boots.

Available on a free transfer, Juventus are also allegedly interested.

Matteo Darmian (Manchester United)



Though Matteo Darmian has an option to extend his Manchester United nightmare by a year, that’s not going to happen. Even if a contract were to be put it front of him (it won’t be), he wouldn’t sign it.

The Red Devils will also see Antonio Valencia head out because age has wearied him, with Darmian likely to end up in Serie A after a cut-price move.

Mousa Dembele (Tottenham Hotspur)



Available on a free, Mousa Dembele is interesting Internazionale as well as a number of Chinese Super League clubs. The Belgian international therefore has a simple choice to make. At 31, does he pick the money or the standard of competition. Which would you choose?

Cesc Fabregas (Chelsea)



Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are Maurizio Sarri’s go-to midfield now, so Cesc Fabregas will end his career somewhere other than Chelsea. With his contract almost up, the Blues won’t stand in the way of a freebie, and both Milan clubs have already registered an interest.

Ander Herrera (Manchester United)



Yet another Red Devil who will in all likelihood move to pastures new. Ander Herrera is nothing more than a bit-part player now, which belies his skill set. The Midfielder has much to offer and it’s unbelievable to think that someone of his talent can be allowed to leave for nothing.

Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint-Germain)



Barcelona have been strongly linked with the signing of PSG’s Adrien Rabiot.

So much so that the young Frenchman has reportedly turned down several offers from the Parisien’s to extend his time in the French capital.

The Blaugrana will have to work quickly if they wish to secure his services, however, as Rabiot is also coveted by Chelsea, Juventus, Milan and Bayern Munich.

Mario Balotelli (Nice)



Finally, the bad boy of football, Mario Balotelli, has been concentrating on his game rather than off field activities, and it’s paid dividends.

Nice have been the recipients of his excellent forward play, although he did almost join rivals Marseille in the summer. They’ll be in for him again in January.

Anthony Martial (Manchester United)



United haven’t offered wide man, Anthony Martial, a new deal, suggesting that either the club or Jose Mourinho are happy to let him move on.

The Frenchman’s only hope is that there’s a change of manager at Old Trafford, but on the basis that the status quo remains the same, he’ll walk away for nothing, with Bayern and others hovering.