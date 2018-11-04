Manchester United set to lose Ander Herrera to rival club for bargain price

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera could be on the move as early as January, The Sun are reporting.

The Spaniard has been on the rolls of United since 2014, but despite becoming a fan favourite during that time, he has struggled to find regular first team football.

Now, reports have emerged that manager Jose Mourinho could be willing to sell the 29-year-old in the winter transfer window, and at a bargain price as well, sparking interest from several Premier League clubs.

One such team that is interested in securing the services of Herrera is Everton. The Toffees have come to life under new manager Marco Silva this season, and are eager to turn their good form into a position in the table that guarantees European football in the next campaign.

They have identified Herrera as one of those players who can help them achieve this goal, and considering he could come as cheap as £3million this January, it might not be a bad decision at all.

The former Athletic Bilbao player is in the final year of his contract with the Red Devils and negotiations over an extension appear to have reached a standstill. This would mean that he could be free to leave for hardly anything this winter, thus enabling United to recover at least some amount for their man.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 4/5