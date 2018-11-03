Ex-Persepolis and Iran national team star signs for Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have announced the signing of Karim Ansarifard on a free transfer, the club have revealed in an official statement.

The Iranian was an integral part of the Olympiacos team last season, and scored an impressive 17 goals in the previous campaign, earning him a spot in the Iran World Cup squad.

At the World Cup in Russia, Ansarifard made an instant impression and even scored a late goal against a much-fancied Portugal side that boasted of the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe.

Nottingham Forest, in their statement, have revealed his “wealth of experience” as one of the reasons for signing the player who has played in his home country of Iran, as well as in Spain and in Greece.

🗣 “I am so proud to be part of this club.” Check out Karim Ansarifard’s first interview after joining #NFFC, now available exclusively on iFollow Forest. 👉 https://t.co/TokYG0qVmr pic.twitter.com/ysTzfG9RkW — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) November 3, 2018

The 28-year-old has been an accomplished player in his own right, having played for AFC Champions League finalists Persepolis in the past, as well as lacing up his boots for Osasuna in Spain. He also has 66 caps for his nation and has added 17 goals to his tally for Carlos Queiroz’s side.

He is bound to bring some flair to the attacking setup at Forest who will be eager to end this particular season on a high, and boost hopes of a possible chance of promotion to the Premier League next season.

Nottingham Forest are managed by former Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka and are clearly looking to add to their forward line which includes the likes of Lewis Grabban, Daryl Murphy and Hillal Soudani.

Ansarifard has seemingly been signed on a one and a half year contract and has already endeared himself to fans who know just what he is capable of. As the Championship season kicks into high gear, Nottingham Forest could be in prime position to pick up enough points and head into the playoff spots.