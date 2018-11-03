Iran star Karim Ansarifard joins Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have announced the signing of Iran international Karim Ansarifard, who played at the 2018 World Cup.

Nottingham Forest have boosted their promotion push with the signing of Iran international Karim Ansarifard.

The striker, who scored the equaliser for his country in their 1-1 draw with Portugal at the World Cup, joins from Olympiacos.

Both Forest and the Greek giants are owned by Vangelis Marinakis and the 28-year-old is reported to have signed an 18-month deal with the Midlands club.

Forest are seventh in the Championship table, two points outside the play-off places, having won one of their last three games.

Aitor Karanka’s men are in action at home to league leaders Sheffield United on Saturday.