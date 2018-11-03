5 footballers who you didn’t know are vegans

When you hear the term ‘vegan’, in most cases, you almost always envisage a person that is constantly judging you for your love of meat and dairy products. But the truth is that a vegan diet is actually beneficial, especially for the muscles.

This is why sportspeople adopting veganism are growing in numbers – and here are five footballers who actually follow a vegan diet.

#5 Hector Bellerin

Hector Bellerin is among the recent players to adopt a vegan diet. While his Arsenal team-mates do make fun of him – which is quite understandable – he genuinely thinks that the diet has helped him.

Not only has it improved his fitness – he has admitted to not wearing straps on his ankles anymore – his form has also gone upwards this season.

#4 Sergio Aguero

The Argentine, when fit, is one of the best strikers in the world. However, recurring injury problems had somewhat hampered his career. But not anymore. As a means to counter his injury problems, Aguero adopted a vegan lifestyle but only during the season.

The results? Injury free for almost an entire year. As much as I love meat, this is actually great results.

#3 Jack Wilshere

Another player whose career highlight reels consist more of going to the doctors than actually playing, Jack Wilshere is a sad story for fans who witnessed a supreme 18-year-old talent.

But now, he has become fitter. Indeed, he has had only one injury in the last one year and he thanks a vegan lifestyle for it. Apparently, after giving up on animal products by the end of 2017, he now feels sharper and stronger while being on a vegan diet.

#2 Jermain Defoe

While he might be reaching the end of his career, Jermain Defoe follows a routine vegan diet during the season.

The English forward claimed that following the vegan diet allows him to understand his body more and thanked his girlfriend for helping him become a vegan. Okay, we now know where that came from.

#1 Alex Morgan

3 months eating vegan and now asking for help from my orlando peeps. Send me your fave Vegan fiends spots! Yu share yours, I’ll share mine! — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) March 28, 2018

Alex Morgan is the star of the United States Women National’s team and is one of the best players in her profession. She adopted a vegan diet and has claimed that it has helped her immensely as it allows her to recover a lot faster than before.

She has scored 17 goals in as many as games for USA this year and it shows that her diet is perhaps helping her.