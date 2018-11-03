De Rossi to miss CSKA-Roma

After sustaining an injury on his 450th Serie A appearance, Roma captain Daniele De Rossi remains on the sidelines.

Daniele De Rossi will miss Roma’s Champions League trip to CSKA Moscow, head coach Eusebio Di Francesco confirmed.

De Rossi was injured in the first half of Roma’s last match, a 1-1 draw away to Napoli, in what was his 450th Serie A appearance.

And the club captain will miss Saturday’s trip to Fiorentina as well as the Group G game away to CSKA four days later.

“De Rossi won’t be involved against Fiorentina or CSKA – and he may miss the Sampdoria game too,” Di Francesco told a news conference.

SQUAD LIST | | v. Fiorentina (a) Daniele De Rossi does not travel, but Kostas Manolas, Justin Kluivert and Javier Pastore are all available.

#ASRoma #FiorentinaRoma pic.twitter.com/BlX5vCIv4d — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) November 2, 2018

Roma, who reached the semi-finals of the Champions League last season, are level on points with Real Madrid after two wins from three Group G matches.

Di Francesco’s side are struggling in Serie A, however, sitting eighth in the table after failing to win either of their most recent two games.