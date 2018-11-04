Manchester City, PSG and FIFA President Gianni Infantino among those named in shocking fraud reports

In what comes as shocking news to the world of football, the likes of Premier League Champions Manchester City and Ligue 1 Champions Paris Saint Germain (PSG) have both been accused in a Football Leaks report of indulging in fraud with regards to Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

What’s more, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, UEFA President Michel Platini, and even former French President Nicolas Sarkozy have all been specially named in a fraud matter entering the billions.

A report from Mediapart claims that PSG’s owners allegedly pumped €1.8billion into the club in order to avoid exclusion from European tournaments on account of FFP violations. This was aided by both Platini and Infantino, thus ensuring that the Parisians can participate in elite competitions.

Football Leaks/Mediapart: PSG’s Qatari owners pumped €1.8bn into the club with the help of both Michel Platini & Gianni Infantino. Their cover prevented PSG from being excluded from all European competition on FFP grounds. — Jonathan Johnson (@Jon_LeGossip) November 2, 2018

Furthermore, a Football Leaks headline highlights that Nicolas Sarkozy was one of the men responsible for ensuring that Manchester City do not have sanctions imposed on them, and that they can play in elite level continental tournaments as well.

Breaking | Football Leaks headline: Manchester City avoided harsh FFP sanctions thanks in part to Nicolas Sarkozy. More follows. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) November 2, 2018

Breaking | Football Leaks headline: Manchester City’s owners allegedly injected €2.7bn into the club over the last 7 years through its shareholders & over-valued sponsorship contracts which infringe FFP regulations. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) November 2, 2018

The report goes on to accuse Man City’s owners of pumping in more money through the course of the last seven years which is in clear violation of the FFP rules.

An online article by Der Spiegel has further gone on to accuse current FIFA President Gianni Infantino of doing the very thing that he was brought in to eradicate. That, of course, being corruption. The article blames the current President of seizing complete power and seeing things in ‘black and white’.

A further article from Der Spiegel claims that Infantino was used to going out of his way to make sure that PSG and Manchester City did not have sanctions imposed on them, and even provided the teams with “confidential materials” as well as proposing “compromises” to the said clubs.

Along with the aid of Michel Platini, Infantino was able to succeed against the Club Financial Control Body and used means such as special sponsorship deals to get the job done.