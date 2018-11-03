Ex-Arsenal star Nicklas Bendtner given 50-day jail sentence

Ex-Arsenal football star Nicklas Bendtner has been sentenced to a 50-day jail sentence in Denmark for assault.

Currently playing for Norwegian club Rosenborg, Bendtner’s punishment was made by the City Court of Copenhagen after he was brought in for assaulting a taxi driver.

According to the 30-year-old’s solicitor, Bendtner is appealing the ruling.

Bendtner is best remembered for his stint with the London club where he played 171 games and scored 47 goals for the Gunners.

The striker has also represented the Denmark national team, winning 81 international caps and scoring 30 goals.