Nicklas Bendtner trolled by fans after uploading awkward picture on Instagram

Former Arsenal star Nicklas Bendtner made waves on social media after posting a provocative photo with him and his female partner on Instagram.

The Danish professional, currently playing for Norwegian club Rosenborg, posted on his social media account a photo of, assumingly, him, kissing and touching a woman in a rather sensitive area.

Bendtner had a caption that said: “You never have to worry about falling, as I will always have you.”

It seemed like a post that came out of love and admiration, but Bendtner has long had a cult following that addressed him as “Lord” and they certainly made their presence felt in various comments.

Some seemingly acknowledged the “Lord’s” decision on the photo while the others conceded that no one does it better than Bendtner.

Others resorted to more thirsty comments but they still had the decency to refer to the football star as “Lord.”

Bendtner tagged the woman on the photo and it appeared to be model Philine Pi Roepstorff.

Screenshots courtesy of @Bendtner14 and @PhilineRoepstorff