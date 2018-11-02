Manchester United, Arsenal set for another player exchange?

Twelve months on from one of the biggest swap deals in history, Manchester United and Arsenal could once again be gearing up for a similar deal, with Aaron Ramsey and Juan Mata proposed to switch sides.

Last January, both Arsenal and Manchester United decided to get rid of a player each. Whilst Arsenal were looking to offload Alexis Sanchez for a massive fee, United were looking to let go of Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

As a result, both the clubs came to an agreement, which involved Sanches and Mkhitaryan moving in opposite directions. However, just a year on from the ‘infamous’ swap deal, both clubs could soon find themselves in a similar situation.

According to The Sun, Manchester United are working a deal to sign Aaron Ramsey from Arsenal, while letting Juan Mata walk the opposite way.

Both the players have been linked with a move away from their respective clubs in recent times and an agreement could easily be reached.

According to reports, Arsenal coach Unai Emery has asked the board to sign the Spaniard Juan Mata in the January transfer window, in order to strengthen the squad. On the contrary, one player who has been asked to leave the Gunners is Welshman Aaron Ramsey, who in the last year of his contract has been told that he wouldn’t get a renewal.

Both the clubs could yet again be tempted to take advantage of the situation and come to a mutual agreement.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 3/5