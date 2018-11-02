Manchester City set to lose talented duo on contract expiry

Manchester City have been making the headlines, for the all the good reasons, in recent times. However, it seems that the Premier League champions are set to suffer a double blow with talented duo, Phil Foden and Brahim Diaz, looking to leave the club on contract expiry.

Last night City fans were reminded of Brahim Diaz’s talent after the Spanish youngster scored twice to propel them to the Carabao Cup quarterfinals. Diaz scored off two rebounds but threatened the Fulham defence throughout the match.

However, the Citizens could be witnessing the last of Diaz’s exploits, with the youngster linked with a move away from the Manchester club. That too on a free transfer.

Manchester City starlet Brahim Díaz is reluctant to sign new deal at City amid Real Madrid interest. The youngster is growing tired of his lack of game time. [via @hirstclass] pic.twitter.com/pAJ1Q26KPt — We Love Man City FC (@WeLoveManCityFC) October 31, 2018

The Telegraph reports that Real Madrid are closely monitoring the situation involving the Spaniard at City. Diaz has found first-team opportunities hard to come by and could end his stay in Manchester by moving to Madrid on a free.

Another club linked with him are Borussia Dortmund, who are also ready to pounce if he indeed decides to leave.

Unfortunately for City, the bad news doesn’t end there. Reports in the past few days have also linked U-17 World Cup winner Phil Foden away from the club, with Dortmund hoping to bring him on board for a meagre settlement fee of £175,000; reports Daily Mail.

Borussia Dortmund are 'very, very interested' in Phil Foden according to a source, and would guarantee him first-team football if he reunited with Jadon Sancho in Germany. Foden and his representative are keen to resolve contract talks which have now begun with City. [Daily Mail] pic.twitter.com/G1fVR6WWaO — City Watch (@City_Watch) October 31, 2018

If Foden does choose to join the German club, he’ll be following the same path taken by Jadon Sancho, who left Manchester City for first-team opportunities in Germany.

Juventus are also following the youngster.

