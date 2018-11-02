5 high-profile transfers we could see in January

The football media is always abuzz with stories linking a player to another club. It all erupts when the transfer windows creep closer and perhaps, that’s one very intriguing aspect of the game too. And with the January transfer window about two months away from opening, clubs are already looking at possible signings in the winter and would be looking at ways to bolster their squads further.

Here we are, looking at possible high-profile transfers that we can see in January.

Alexis Sanchez to Paris Saint-Germain

Alexis Sanchez’s disappointments at Manchester United have been well-documented, talked about and well-hyped over the past few months. And it is not an unknown fact anymore that the Chilean has struggled at United since he arrived from Arsenal last winter in an exchange with Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

He’s looked miles off where he should be, but every attacking player that Manchester United have has not improved under Jose Mourinho. Reports are now stating that Alexis wants to move on, about a year after he had moved on from the Emirates, with the rumours linking him to Paris Saint-Germain.

Although Angel di Maria signed a new contract at PSG very recently, PSG have always made moves that make little or no sense whatsoever. Alexis could possibly be another one of those.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 3/5

Suso to Chelsea

The former Liverpool youth star Suso has now become one of the best players in his position in the Serie A. He has come out as a saviour for AC Milan a lot of times, most recently against Sampdoria in the Rossoneri’s 3-2 win over Samp in the Serie A. He also scored in their recent 2-1 win over Genoa.

The Spaniard did make it clear that Inter were after him and in an interview with Calciomercato recently, the player’s agents confirmed that he was happy at the San Siro. But the same outlet reported yesterday that Chelsea have made contact for the winger and this comes months after the Blues were linked with a move for him.

He has a release clause of 40 million euros and it won’t be tough for Chelsea to get him.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 2/5

Malcom to Tottenham

When Malcom rejected a chance to join Roma this past summer in favour of a move to Barcelona, it raised eyebrows. Not because it was a big step up for the Brazilian, but because many felt if he wouldn’t play regularly at the Nou Camp based side.

And those fears have come true. The former Bordeaux man is yet to make a start in the La Liga and has only played 25 minutes in the league so far. For someone as good as him, Malcom doesn’t really deserve to be benched. Inter Milan have again been linked with a move for him, but it now seems as though Tottenham are the closest to signing Malcom on loan.

Considering Spurs’ failure to sign a single player this past summer, Malcom would be a welcome addition.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 4/5

Milan Skriniar to Manchester United

It would be fair to say that Milan Skriniar is one of the best defenders in Europe right now. His performances for Inter at centre-back and at right-back have caught the eyes of many clubs, including the two Manchester clubs, who had made approaches for him this past summer.

This season, the Slovakian has carried on where he left off last season. And he has been one of Inter’s most impressive performers, with the Nerazzurri second in the Serie A.

It’s a well-known fact that Jose Mourinho was not granted funds to sign a centre-back of his own choice this past summer and that has created discrepancies between him and the board. But reports suggest that Jose will be allowed to sign a centre-back this winter. Milan Skriniar is told to be one of the names who are on top of the list. While he is keen on an Inter stay, if the Red Devils spend big money, he could be on his way to Old Trafford.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 1/5

Eden Hazard to Real Madrid

Very few players of late make their intentions about a transfer to a club as tangible as Eden Hazard has. While the Belgian has said that he would like to play for the Los Blancos, he has shown incredible temperament to stay committed to Chelsea at the same time.

He has arguably been the Premier League’s best player so far this season. Almost single-handedly scoring for a Chelsea side that has been struggling with their strikers up front. Hazard’s tally of seven goals and three assists would, once again, intice Real, who have struggled in front of goal enough to make a historical record about their scoring inadeptness.

If Real Madrid want to get back to the top, they would need Hazard. And with the player looking forward to playing at the Bernabeu, it isn’t impossible.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 2/5