Lamela receives long-awaited Argentina call-up

Lionel Scaloni has kept changes to a minimum as Lionel Messi remains absent from Argentina’s squad.

Erik Lamela could win his first Argentina cap in more than two years after winning a recall for November’s twin friendlies against Mexico.

Tottenham winger Lamela, plagued by injuries over recent seasons, has enjoyed a strong start to the current campaign, scoring five goals in as many competitive appearances.

That form could see the 26-year-old make his first international appearance since the World Cup qualifying draw with Venezuela in September 2016.

Club America goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin and Zenit defender Emanuel Mammana also return to Lionel Scaloni’s 30-man squad, while 20-year-old Matias Zaracho is the only new face.

The Racing Club midfielder has featured regularly for Argentina’s league leaders in his third season as a professional.

Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Angel Di Maria and Gonzalo Higuain, none of whom have featured since the World Cup in Russia, all remain absent.

Argentina will host Mexico in Cordoba on November 16 and then in Mendoza four days later.

Augustin Marchesin (Club America), Sergio Romero (Manchester United), Geronimo Rulli (Real Sociedad); Juan Foyth (Tottenham), Ramiro Funes Mori (Villarreal), Walter Kannemann (Gremio), Emanuel Mammana (Zenit), Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla), Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City), German Pezzella (Fiorentina), Renzo Saravia (Racing Club), Nicolas Tagliafico (Ajax); Marcos Acuna (Sporting CP), Santiago Ascacibar (Stuttgart), Rodrigo Battaglia (Sporting CP), Franco Cervi (Benfica), Rodrigo De Paul (Udinese), Erik Lamela (Tottenham), Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis), Maximiliano Meza (Independiente), Leandro Paredes (Zenit), Roberto Pereyra (Watford), Eduardo Salvio (Benfica), Franco Vazquez (Sevilla), Matias Zaracho (Racing Club); Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid), Paulo Dybala (Juventus), Mauro Icardi (Inter), Lautaro Martinez (Inter), Giovanni Simeone (Fiorentina).