Dejan Lovren slams ‘error prone’ Ramos; says mistakes overlooked because of Ronaldo

Never one to be out of the news, Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has launched his next set of controversial comments, and this time they are aimed at one man in particular- Sergio Ramos.

Speaking in an interview with Copa90, the Croatian discussed a number of interesting topics, including one where he considers himself “one of the best defenders in the world.”

Lovren was one of the players who was considered a ‘failure’ after joining Liverpool from Southampton a few years ago, but it hasn’t dented his spirit in any shape or form, as he continues to make sweeping statements.

This time around, the World Cup finalist has gone one step further and begun a tirade against Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos. According to Lovren, Ramos isn’t world class because of his mistakes that tend to go unnoticed because of superstar names such as Cristiano Ronaldo who score enough to ensure the team wins handsomely.

In the interview, he said, “Ramos has many more errors than me, but he’s at Real Madrid. With Cristiano, when you make a mistake, you finish 5-1 & nobody sees the error.”

It might be technically true, but few will agree with the logic that a defender of Ramos’ class isn’t among the best defenders today, and Lovren’s further statements prove he isn’t a fan of the Spaniard’s work.

“I like Varane, he deserves a lot of credit but he doesn’t get it as much. Ramos get it, I don’t agree with that,” the 29-year-old remarked.

Lovren further highlighted his own achievements and compared them to Thierry Henry, since the duo are the ones who played a World Cup final merely a month after playing a Champions League final. What probably went unanswered was the fact that Lovren actually ended up losing both the times.