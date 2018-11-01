5 Southeast Asian footballers’ WAGs

Football at the elite level is never far away from scrutiny. The professional game brings with it a number of challenges both on and off the field, and coping with the trials and tribulations is something every pro footballer has to deal with.

They are still human at the end of the day and try their level best to lead normal human lives, full with a social life as well as their own private time. It is the latter that is most intriguing to fans more often than not, and getting a sneak peek into the personal lives of these superstars seems appealing to say the very least.

So when media reports suggest that a new wife or girlfriend might be on the way, fans tend to flock in large numbers to see who the ‘lucky’ individual might be.

Similarly, here today, we list out some such wives and girlfriends who have not only stolen the hearts of some of Asia’s best footballers, but have also won the hearts of millions of fans enaenamoured their beauty. These ‘WAGs’ have made an impression in more ways than one, and will be remembered for a long time to come.

#5 Jenna Vivian (WAG of Matthew Davis)

Jenna Vivian is a public relations and marketing executive who is known for dating Pahang FC defender Matthew Davis.

The duo are quite active on social media and regularly post pictures of themselves travelling the world as well as enjoying a day out in the Malaysian sunshine. Vivian has only just gotten out of her teens and is shuffling between her boo’s residence in Malaysia and her university in Australia.

The 23-year-old Davis on the other hand, is playing at right-back for his club and became the youngest half-Malaysian to captain a team in the Malaysian Super League (MSL).

#4 Margaret Hall (WAG of Phil Younghusband)

Margaret Hall is a model of Filipina-Spanish origin and is engaged to Davao Aguilas midfielder Phil Younghusband.

Younghusband was an academy trainee at English giants Chelsea, but has since returned to his native Philippines to continue his footballing career. The pair started dating in 2015, and Younghusband proposed to his long-time girlfriend last December.

Hall regularly references her man on social media and the pair are one of the most loved couples on the Internet, with fans recognizing the commitment the two have to each other. At 31 years of age, Phil is hardly a young husband though.

#3 Nurul Suhaila Mohamed Saiful – Irfan Ahmad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S U H A I L A (@nurulsuhaila) on Jun 12, 2018 at 7:22am PDT

Singapore National Silat athlete Nurul Suhaila is one of the most sought after sporting celebrities in the country. What’s more, she continues to stay in the media limelight by virtue of her relationship with footballer Irfan Ahmad.

Irfan is a national team player whose father Fandi Ahmad was one of the country’s most famous strikers. Irfan’s siblings are also footballers and very well known in the public eye.

The couple share a common love for sports and also love food as is evident from some of their social media activity. They continue to ply their trade at the highest level of competition and remind us what a power couple they truly are.

#2 Jennifer Bachdim – Irfan Bachdim

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Irfan Haarys Bachdim (@ibachdim) on Sep 19, 2017 at 4:15am PDT

Jennifer Bachdim is a Chinese/Indonesian model and influencer who is married to football star Irfan Bachdim. The couple have been married for quite a long time and have two kids too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Bachdim (@jenniferbachdim) on Oct 31, 2018 at 3:22am PDT

Her beau Irfan Bachdim is of Dutch origin and is currently playing his football at Bali United. The forward has played at prominent clubs in Europe such as FC Utrecht and Japanese side Consadole Sapporo. Needless to say, the pair look drunk in love.

#1 Taya Rogers – Mika Chunuonsee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taya Rogers (@tayastarling) on Oct 26, 2018 at 11:58pm PDT

Next up, and the final WAG on our list is MTV Asia VJ Taya Rogers. The well-known celebrity is used to life in front of a camera and is seemingly never shy of a pose either.

She is currently dating Bangkok United defender Mika Chunuonsee. The footballer is Thai-Welsh and has developed a name for himself after some good work with his club at centre back. Their Instagram activity is proof of the bond the two share and are always giving their fans plenty to feel dreamy about.