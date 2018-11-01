5 records that Messi and Ronaldo can break this season

When speaking of records in football, the first two names to come to the mind is Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Both are such exceptional athletes that even now, their dominance is undisputed. As a result, here are the 5 records that they can break by the end of the 2018-19 season.

#5 Most La Liga hat-tricks

Currently, the record for the most hattricks in La Liga is held by Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese scored 34 hattricks in the Spanish league during his time with Real Madrid.

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, is second with 30 hattricks. So all he has to do is score 5 hattricks this season – and this is something not impossible for the man who scored 8 hattricks in 2011-12.

#4 First player to win Serie A, Premier League and La Liga

It is quite astounding to realise that no player in the history of the sport has won league titles in England, Spain, and Italy. And yet, that is the case. However, Cristiano Ronaldo is almost certain to become the first man here.

He has won the league in England with Manchester United and La Liga in Spain with Real Madrid. Given that winning Serie A is bread and butter for Juventus – and that they are leading comfortably at the moment – Ronaldo is set to hold this distinctive honour.

#3 Most CL goals for a single club

Once again, this is a record held by none other than Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portugal captain played in 101 Champions League games for the Galacticos and scored 106 goals.

Behind him in Messi with 105 goals for Barcelona. Safe to say, he can easily take over from Ronaldo as the player with the most goals scored in the Champions League for a single team, this season.

#2 Top scorer in Serie A, La Liga and EPL

Cristiano Ronaldo finished the 2007-08 season as the top goalscorer in the English Premier League with Manchester United. He then won the Pichichi with Real Madrid three times.

And now, he has a chance to become the first player in the history of the game to bag this award in three different leagues. Currently, Ronaldo has 7 goals in Serie A and is only behind Krzysztof Piatek, who has 9 goals so far.

#1 Sixth Ballon d’Or

While this looks like the year where a new player could win the Ballon d’Or, the chances of Ronaldo or Messi winning the Ballon d’Or can’t be diminished completely.

Both currently hold the record for holding the most Ballon d’Or titles with 5 to their names, respectively, winning another one would be breaking the record with 6 Ballon d’Ors – and it is up for grabs for both.