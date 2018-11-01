South Korean defender banned for life for faking documents to avoid military service

South Korean football player Jang Hyun-soo has been banned for life by the Korea Football Association (KFA) for faking documents of his community service records to avoid military service. On top of the permanent ban, Jang has been fined 30 million won (US$26,340) as well.

In South Korea, men are required to serve in the military for two years. However, Jang, having won the gold medal with the South Korean football team at the 2014 Asian Games, was exempted from it.

In return of the exemption, the defender was expected to complete a basic military training and 544 hours of sports-related community service over 34 months. In the documents that he submitted in regards to the community service, the 196 hours he served in December 2017 were found to be fake.

As it turns out, outdoor activities on the dates Jang chalked out on the documents was not possible because of heavy snowfall. The footballer recently accepted the fault on his part and was subsequently banned after KFA’s sports fair play committee ruling.

(Left: Image Jang submitted for community service on 18th December 2017. Right: Photo taken of the same field on the same date/Image Courtesy: Yonhap News)

Suh Chang-hee, the lawyer who led the committee said, “We decided to permanently ban Jang from national team selection. Jang will also get the maximum fine under the KFA code.

“A player who received a lifetime suspension from playing football could be reviewed for a possible lifting of the ban after seven years, but this penalty regarding national team selection has no such rule.

“Since Jang plays in Japan and is not currently registered with us, we thought that suspending him from competing in local events isn’t really a punishment. So we decided to permanently bar Jang from being called up to the national team.”

Jang, who currently plays for FC Tokyo in the J-League wasn’t called up for South Korea’s friendlies in the month of November and will have to sit out of the AFC Asian Cup next year as well.